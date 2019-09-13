Kate Bosworth Swore Off Actors After Dating Orlando Bloom

For those with the option of dating a Hollywood actor, Kate Bosworth has some advice for you: don’t. On a new episode of Watch What Happens Live!, Bosworth, who stars in new Netflix series The I-Land, revealed that it was her former boyfriend Orlando Bloom who made her swear off actors forever.
“Well, I married a director,” Bosworth responded to a fan who asked what lessons she learned from her relationship with Bloom. The couple dated for over two years before splitting up in 2005.
Bosworth then explained that actors dating other actors was “no bueno” because “it’s just too much of the same thing.”
Advertisement
Fortunately, there are no hard feelings towards Bloom on Bosworth’s part, his chosen profession aside.
“He’s lovely, truly, I’m not being mean,” she clarified.
Bosworth dated Bloom before and during the height of his Pirates of the Caribbean fame, which she said was a bonding experience.
“[W]e would land at airports and there would be girls lifting their shirts up...If you’re just two normal people hanging out and it blows up into something surreal, you look at the person you’re with as a rock in some ways," Bosworth revealed on the show.
Today, Bosworth is married to Michael Polish, whom she met after he directed her in the film Big Sur. Now, the two are creative partners, recently producing the self-financed human trafficking film Nona together.
Bloom may have followed Bosworth’s advice about not dating another actor. He shares a son with his model and entrepreneur ex Miranda Kerr, and is engaged to Katy Perry. Maybe “actor adjacent” really is the way to go.
Bloom may have followed Bosworth’s advice about not dating another actor. He shares a son with his model and entrepreneur ex Miranda Kerr, and is engaged to Katy Perry. Maybe “actor adjacent” really is the way to go.
Check out Bosworth's interview below.
Refinery29 reached out to Bloom for comment.
Advertisement