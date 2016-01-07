Miranda Kerr On Splitting From Orlando Bloom & Dating As A Single Mom

Still wondering what went wrong with Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom's seemingly picture-perfect marriage? The Australian supermodel is shedding some light.
Kerr opened up about the couple's 2013 separation in a new interview with Net-a-Porter's The EDIT, explaining that the exes had to stay amicable for the sake of their son Flynn, who just turned 5.
"Flynn was two, so it was really hard to make the decision, but our son is our priority so you have to come from love,” she shared. “You have to be kind.”
Now she and Bloom consider themselves a "modern family." The brood includes Kerr's new beau, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, whom the Swarovski spokeswoman calls "sweet, really kind, and smart."
“We had to know the person for six months and feel good about them,” she said of her and Bloom's rule about introducing new love interests to their son. “Evan met Flynn, so yeah, things are going well. Orlando thinks he’s great. We’re just a modern family now!”
Despite their slight age difference (Spiegel is 25; she's 32), Kerr revealed that the couple are both homebodies at heart. Though she wasn't expecting to find love again so soon after her split, she's at peace with sharing her life again.
“You can’t close yourself off from love,” Kerr mused. “I try to keep my heart open and not feel afraid.”
