Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Miranda Kerr
Beauty
I Put Sephora's Buzziest New Face Mask To The Test
by
Lexy Lebsack
More from Miranda Kerr
Beauty
This Rose Quartz Highlighter Is Infused With Good Vibes — & It's
So
...
Megan Decker
Oct 29, 2017
Fashion
Miranda Kerr On Her Organic Approach To Love, Food & Literally Everything Else
Landon Peoples
Oct 16, 2017
Beauty
Miranda Kerr Has A Beauty Skill Commuters Would Kill For
Madison Medeiros
Oct 4, 2017
Fashion
Why Aren’t There More Pregnant Models On The Runway?
Since it burst on the scene a few years ago, Eckhaus Latta has made diversity its trademark —even before it was the hot topic on everyone's lives. On
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
This Is The Secret To Miranda Kerr's Glowing Wedding-Day Makeup
For a high-profile celebrity couple, Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel managed to keep the details of their May nuptials surprisingly hush-hush. If inviting
by
Rachel Krause
Celebrity Style
Miranda Kerr's Wedding Dress Is An Old Hollywood Fantasy
Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel got married back in May, but the intimate ceremony hasn't gotten much attention. Perhaps all the pictures
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Why Miranda Kerr Is Handing Over $8 Million Of Jewelry To The Gov...
Miranda Kerr is handing over the goods. The Australian model has relinquished over $8 million in jewelry to the U.S. Justice Department in connection to a
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Beauty
Miranda Kerr Had A Leech Facial & Even Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks It’...
Gwyneth Paltrow is the queen of trying bizarre beauty and health rituals — from putting jade eggs in her vagina to touting mason pine pollen as a sex
by
Madison Medeiros
Entertainment News
Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Reportedly Tied The Knot
Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel have reportedly tied the knot. On Saturday the two lovebirds gathered friends and family
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
Orlando Bloom Is Apparently Looking For A Wife
Orlando Bloom is single and ready to mingle. The actor told Extra's A.J. Calloway this week that he's looking for a wife. Bloom was previously married to
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Orlando Bloom Says His Split From Katy Perry Isn't "About Hate"
Celebrity breakups can often get messy, but that isn't the case for recent exes Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, according to comments the British actor made
by
Erin Donnelly
Tech
Miranda Kerr Gave A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Biggest Day In ...
Oh, Snap. This morning, the New York Stock Exchange was full of puns (like the one we just made), a major bell-ringing, and one top model donning dog
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Miranda Kerr Does NOT Like Facebook (Surprise, Surprise)
Miranda Kerr had some harsh words for Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg in a recent interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times. "I cannot STAND
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Sex
Why Non-Virgins Like Miranda Kerr Are Waiting Until Marriage To H...
Miranda Kerr got pretty personal with a reporter for The London Times this week. In an interview, she revealed that she and her fiancé Evan Spiegel don't
by
Cory Stieg
Pop Culture
Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Have Maybe Not Had Sex
Miranda Kerr is engaged to Evan Spiegel, one of the very rich men who founded a little app called Snapchat. Last year, the two announced their engagement
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Miranda Kerr Said She Suffered From Depression After Orlando Bloo...
Miranda Kerr is opening up about how she really felt after her 2013 split from then husband Orlando Bloom. In an interview with Elle Canada, the model
by
Shannon Carlin
Entertainment News
Miranda Kerr's Security Guard Stabbed During Attempted Break-In
TMZ reports that Miranda Kerr's Malibu, CA, home was the scene of a violent altercation when one of the supermodel's security guards shot an intruder who
by
Sara Murphy
Pop Culture
Miranda Kerr Jokes About Orlando Bloom's Naked Photos
Orlando Bloom may not be so cavalier about getting naked after all. His ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr, has admitted that the "embarrassed" actor
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Engaged!
I said yes!!! ❤️😍❤️😍❤️ A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 20, 2016 at 8:39am PDT Oh, snap! Looks like
by
Arianna Davis
Pop Culture
Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Instagram Official
Miranda Kerr makes billionaires do crazy things. Insane things, even. The Australian supermodel and face of Swarovski has caused billionaires to literally
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Miranda Kerr On Splitting From Orlando Bloom & Dating As A Single...
Still wondering what went wrong with Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom's seemingly picture-perfect marriage? The Australian supermodel is shedding some
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Miranda Kerr's Nude
Harper's
Bazaar
Cover Nixed...
A photo posted by Harper's BAZAAR Australia (@bazaaraustralia) on Dec 8, 2015 at 1:37pm PST The land Down Under seems to be getting a little worked
by
Lilli Petersen
Celebrity Beauty
Miranda Kerr On Ice-Cold Showers, Oil-Pulling & Pretending To Be ...
Starting your day at 6 a.m. with an icy-cold shower and a mouth full of coconut oil may sound like your own personal hell, but it's just one of the beauty
by
Lexy Lebsack
Shopping
Miranda Kerr's Wardrobe, Decoded
Strutting down runways. Running her own company. Toting around an adorable toddler. Is there anything Miranda Kerr can't do? The Aussie model juggles many
by
Ana Colon
Entertainment News
Miranda Kerr Offers Some Curiously Old-School Dating Advice
Supermodel (work) Miranda Kerr is rocking the February cover of Harper's Bazaar, and in between high-fashion shots, she's also doling out life advice.
by
Jenni Miller
Celebrity Style
13-Year-Old Miranda Kerr's Modeling Pics Are, Predictably, Adorable
Today in great moments in supermodel history, we remember the humble beginnings of Miranda Kerr. Long before she was an internationally known face and
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Miranda Kerr Kills It With An Unexpected Outfit In Paris
There are many overused phrases when talk turns to fashion, but "cowgirl chic" is not one of them. Rarely do we look to the Wild West for #OOTD
by
Ana Colon
Entertainment News
Miranda Kerr & Jimmy Fallon Don Face Masks, Play Flip Cup
Friendships rely on bonding over shared interests. And, Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon and Miranda Kerr showed the world just how challenging that can be.
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Miranda Kerr's Son Makes His Debut In
Vogue Australia
Miranda Kerr's no stranger to the camera. But, her spread for the July issue of Vogue Australia marks the first time the supermodel has posed with her
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Celebrity Style
Is This Miranda Kerr's Most Adorable Pose?
We love our mom. We're proud to post old photos of her to celebrate #tbt, and we'll gladly gush to anyone about how beautiful she is. But, even she had
by
Gina Marinelli
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted