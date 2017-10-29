It feels a little basic, but I'm a firm believer that everything's better with a tinge of pink. Champagne at Sunday brunch? Only if it's rosé Champagne. White gold rings? No thanks, I'll take the rose variety. And when people talk about the healing energy of rose quartz crystals, well, you better believe I buy into the hype.
More than just a trend if you believe in chakras, the pastel pink stone is said to bring good vibes and love into your life. And when you add those things to a beauty product designed specifically to make you happy-glow — voilà, it's way better. Meet rose quartz highlighter.
Kora Organics, the skin-care brand founded by Miranda Kerr, actually filters all its products through rose quartz and this new potted highlighter inspired by the rock is the brand's first foray into cosmetics.
When you unscrew the chic gold-plated top, the soft pink pigment inside the pot is luminous, but not in an obvious flecks-of-glitter way. When you swatch the surface, the texture is slightly tacky to the touch and blends into the skin almost like a balm. Following the instructions in the product description, I dab the creamy luminizer on the normal highlighting points: both cheeks, temples, brow bones, down the bridge of my nose, and the inner corners of my eyes. Then, since I like the dewy finish so much, I've taken to spreading it over my whole lid for a super-subtle shadow with a natural Champagne-y shine.
The triple threat infusion of rose quartz, subtle shimmer, and good-for-your-skin ingredients are really making me feel the love, so I'm considering this pink highlighter the beauty equivalent of feng shui-ing my apartment with crystals.
