Miranda Kerr On Her Organic Approach To Love, Food & Literally Everything Else

"If you're going to do something, do it properly, or don't do it at all." That's just one of the things supermodel and KORA Organics founder Miranda Kerr learned growing up in Australia, which she recently revealed, among other personal mantras, in the new season of Refinery29's UnStyled podcast. It's no doubt Kerr is a busy woman, but doing it all isn't as easy as this mom, model, and mogul makes it look — even with the help of Noni powder, a sparkle-dust version of an energy boosting Australian super fruit found in many of her skincare products. Case in point: Kerr admitted that she has trouble making her bed in the morning; talk about a celebrity who maybe, kind of, might be just like us.
It's been 20 years since Kerr's first photoshoot. And, in between cruising the Victoria's Secret catwalk and criss-crossing the globe to pose for the world's biggest stars in photography, she's managed to make herself a household name. But, if you ask what she's learned from success, it's that once you've made it big, it's the little things that make it all matter. The leading men in her life? Her son Flynn and husband Evan (Spiegel), of course. Favorite morning rituals? It varies between meditation, a steady practice of cleansing, spritzing, and moisturizing — and if she clocks in less sleep than usual, you may just catch her sipping a coffee.
It all sounds pretty perfect, but that's the funny thing about life...it's never really what it seems. In fact, despite Kerr's superwoman worldview, she's also begun speaking on her bouts with depression, as well as her tools for coping, which she reveals to our global editor-in-chief and co-founder Christene Barberich on this week's episode. Here's a clip of their conversation, and if you want to hear the whole episode (we hope you do!), just click right here.
It doesn't matter if it's in fashion or whatever. I just find what works for me and I go with that. I don't like to follow the trends.
Miranda Kerr
A lot of people know you as a supermodel and the face of many brands. But people don't know that you have a pretty rich background in nutrition, health, and healing.
Miranda Kerr: "Health is wealth. I grew up in a little country town in Australia and my grandmother taught me the importance of eating fresh produce that we were growing in the backyard. My grandfather had a vegetable patch and we'd go and pick the vegetables, and then she'd teach me how to cook them. She was like, 'This is where you get your nutrients from; directly from the food,' and she was the one that introduced me to Noni juice when I was 13."
You've been really open about some of your struggles in the past with depression. What are some ways that you've found some practices or things that have helped you come out of different dark stages or experiences that were difficult for you?
MK: "After Orlando and I separated, like a few months later, I fell into this really intense depression where I didn’t even know where it came from. I wanted to keep the family together, but I knew that it was for the best to not be together, so I couldn't even put my finger on it, because I knew it was the right choice. I was so overwhelmed with this intensity of emotions that I was feeling. It felt like I was in a dark hole and I didn't know how to get out."
"I spoke to my aromatherapist in Australia and I said, 'I don't know what to do,' and she was like, 'Look, let me make you this little special blend of supercharged oils that will really nurture your heart.' Aromatherapy's been used for such a long time. And we make this little oil called the Heart Chakra Essence, and that's what it is: a super-charged blend that she made for me, which contains rose, ylang ylang, sandalwood, and cedar wood, which really help nurture your heart. They're very calming and grounding and I still wear it every single day."
