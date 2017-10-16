Miranda Kerr On Her Organic Approach To Love, Food, & Literally Everything Else

You've been really open about some of your struggles in the past with depression. What are some ways that you've found some practices or things that have helped you come out of different dark stages or experiences that were difficult for you?

MK: After Orlando and I separated, like a few months later, I fell into this really intense depression where I didn’t even know where it came from. I wanted to keep the family together, but I knew that it was for the best to not be together, so I couldn't even put my finger on it, because I knew it was the right choice. I was so overwhelmed with this intensity of emotions that I was feeling. It felt like I was in a dark hole and I didn't know how to get out.