What These 14 Celebrities Look Like With Their Natural Hair Color & Texture

We associate certain hairstyles and hair colors with particular celebrities. There's Ariana Grande's ponytail, Zooey Deschanel's eye-grazing bangs, Gwen Stefani's platinum hue — you get the picture. Well, it turns out, these ladies didn't always have their signature looks we so often recognize them with.
Curious what Ariana looks like sans ponytail? Or what Kerry Washington looks like when she isn't on Scandal? Ahead, we take a trip down memory lane to show you. Click through to see what some of your favorite stars look like with their au naturale styles. Prepare for some serious double takes.