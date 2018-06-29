What These 14 Celebrities Look Like With Their Natural Hair

We associate certain hairstyles and hair colours with particular celebrities. There's Ariana Grande's ponytail, Zooey Deschanel's eye-grazing bangs, Gwen Stefani's platinum hue — you get the picture. Well, it turns out, these ladies didn't always have their signature 'dos (shocker, we know...). That's right, Gwen didn't come out of her mum's womb rocking a white-blond, asymmetrical bob — blasphemous, we know.