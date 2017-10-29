When you unscrew the chic gold-plated top, the soft pink pigment inside the pot is luminous, but not in an obvious flecks-of-glitter way. When you swatch the surface, the texture is slightly tacky to the touch and blends into the skin almost like a balm. Following the instructions in the product description, I dab the creamy luminiser on the normal highlighting points: both cheeks, temples, brow bones, down the bridge of my nose, and the inner corners of my eyes. Then, since I like the dewy finish so much, I've taken to spreading it over my whole lid for a super-subtle shadow with a natural Champagne-y shine.