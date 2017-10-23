The Low-Maintenance Secret Behind Gisele's Iconic Blonde Hair

One of our most frequently asked Q’s: ? “How do I get #Gisele’s amazing hair color?!” It's only highlights with 20 volume bleach - which she does 2 or 3 times a year, if I'm lucky! She’s so low maintenance! There is no base break, etc. - Here is a #TB view of Gisele’s hair in natural daylight, using all of our #harryjoshprotools! ?

