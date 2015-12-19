The land Down Under seems to be getting a little worked up over Miranda Kerr’s "down under." Australian grocery chain Coles has pulled the January/February issue of Harper’s Bazaar from shelves after receiving complaints about the nude photo of Miranda Kerr that graces the cover.
A spokesman for the company told Australian news outlet ABC.net that many of the market’s customers “shop with their children,” and the magazine was pulled after negative feedback. The spokesman did not confirm specifics, however. In August, the same chain also removed Zoo, a men’s magazine, after a social media campaign called the publication “smutty.”
Ironically, Kerr herself later said that she wasn’t even naked in the photo. Though the photo ran on the Australian edition of Harper’s Bazaar, the shoot was originally done in Los Angeles. The image, which shows her nude on a balcony, had been photoshopped to remove the flesh-tone undergarments she was wearing for the shoot. The practice is fairly standard for editorial shoots.
Kellie Hush, the editor-in-chief for Harper’s Bazaar Australia, told the Australian website Mediaweek that she wasn’t concerned by the criticism, calling the cover tasteful. “There is nothing distasteful showing and it’s a really beautiful shot.”
A spokesman for the company told Australian news outlet ABC.net that many of the market’s customers “shop with their children,” and the magazine was pulled after negative feedback. The spokesman did not confirm specifics, however. In August, the same chain also removed Zoo, a men’s magazine, after a social media campaign called the publication “smutty.”
Ironically, Kerr herself later said that she wasn’t even naked in the photo. Though the photo ran on the Australian edition of Harper’s Bazaar, the shoot was originally done in Los Angeles. The image, which shows her nude on a balcony, had been photoshopped to remove the flesh-tone undergarments she was wearing for the shoot. The practice is fairly standard for editorial shoots.
Kellie Hush, the editor-in-chief for Harper’s Bazaar Australia, told the Australian website Mediaweek that she wasn’t concerned by the criticism, calling the cover tasteful. “There is nothing distasteful showing and it’s a really beautiful shot.”
OPENER IMAGE: Sam Ruttyn/Newspix/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement