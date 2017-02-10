Miranda Kerr Does NOT Like Facebook (Surprise, Surprise)

Miranda Kerr had some harsh words for Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg in a recent interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times. "I cannot STAND Facebook," said the 33-year-old supermodel. It's not a particularly surprising statement coming from Kerr, who is engaged to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. Plus, many have pointed out that Instagram Stories looks remarkably similar to Snapchat. (Instagram is owned by Facebook.) "Can they not be innovative?" she said. "Do they have to steal all of my partner's ideas? I'm so appalled by that... When you directly copy someone, that's not innovation." For the record, Kerr's official Facebook page has 8,265,463 likes.
