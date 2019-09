Another major similarity to Snapchat: You can send someone a direct message about their Instagram story, but you won't be able to Like or comment on it.On the one hand, this feels like a natural evolution of Instagram. After all, Snapchat has shown that we want to post more spontaneously and see posts from our favorite celebs that haven't been heavily posed and filtered.But what will happen to the Instagram that we know and love? The one that has turned macaron-posting influencers into millionaires and made amateur photographers Insta-famous?That part of the app shouldn't go anywhere. But, it will be interesting to see if more users flock to Instagram for live, instant stories and leave Snapchat in the dust. Or, if like some of Instagram's other features (such as direct messaging), Stories ends up being forgotten and ignored in a few months' time.Want to take "snapchatting" in Instagram for a spin? The stories feature is available to select celebrities and influencers starting today (including Serena Williams and Demi Lovato ), and rolling out to the rest of us over the coming weeks.