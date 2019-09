"I love to start my day with yoga, and I try to do Pilates five days a week as well; I like the machine, the Reformer. I find you can really target specific muscles, your arms or your legs. I love going for a hike, dancing with my son in the house, jumping on the trampoline. I don’t like to exercise alone, although sometimes I do a DVD if I am traveling. It’s called Ballet Beautiful by Mary Helen [Bowers] . There is a kundalini yoga video with Gurmukh , too. It’s really good. She’s like, ‘If you wake up feeling sluggish, just keep twisting,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay!’""I just started this new thing where I do oil-pulling with coconut oil , so I put a tablespoon of coconut oil in my mouth, right? Swish it around for a good 20 minutes — you're not allowed to swallow. So what I do is put that in my mouth — it will be like 6 in the morning — then I also rub coconut oil all over my body, then hop in a cold shower!""I don’t wet my hair, though! So I do coconut oil, cold shower, and rub my body, get out and rinse my mouth, and that just wakes me up. I didn’t do it this morning and I really feel different, because it really gets the circulation going. I couldn’t do it this morning; I was like, ‘I have to have a warm shower.' But that gets me going, and then I will do my yoga and get my son ready for school.""I quite like a dry shampoo, but then I also think about Kate Moss; she has dirty hair all the time. [laughs] Although, personally, I love having clean hair myself, but if I’m having a dirty-hair day, I’m just like, ‘Roll with it, just pretend you’re Kate Moss.'”"Plenty of things, actually. Eating for my dosha , and different herbs and spices. I am very into it. I studied nutrition and I am a certified health coach, believe it or not."