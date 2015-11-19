What’s your relationship with exercise?

"I quite enjoy it. I used to be a gymnast growing up...it was quite intense doing gymnastics every day after school, so I quite like the endorphin rush of exercising [still]. It just feels good. I just got back from New York; I went for one day for a shoot, and not working out for just two days, I can really feel the difference in my body... I really feel like I need to do Pilates or yoga."