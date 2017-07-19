This Is The Secret To Miranda Kerr's Glowing Wedding-Day Makeup

For a high-profile celebrity couple, Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel managed to keep the details of their May nuptials surprisingly hush-hush. If inviting fewer than 50 guests wasn’t enough to help minimize the unwanted media attention, holding the private ceremony in the backyard of their home definitely did the trick. (Good to keep in mind for the next time you’re one-half of a celeb marriage.)
But just when we thought we’d never get to see the model’s wedding style for ourselves, Vogue unveiled two exclusive videos of her preparations for the extraordinary affair — and unlike the magical Grace Kelly-inspired Dior dress, Kerr’s big-day beauty routine is actually something everyone (read: those of us not marrying a tech entrepreneur worth an estimated $3.3 billion any time soon) can learn from. In fact, the star’s approach to makeup is more minimalist than you’d think for someone who was most likely surrounded by HD cameras all day long.
After treating her skin with products from her own line, Kora Organics, Kerr started off the “simple, timeless” look with a light layer of foundation from Japanese brand Suqqu, followed by the cult-favorite RMS Un Cover-up. “I’m obsessed with blush,” she told the camera as she swirled La Prairie's cream version in Rose Glow over her cheeks.
But lip color was one thing the bride didn’t take lightly: She used a Laura Mercier pencil in Baby Lips, followed by Dior Lip Glow, and finally layered her own customized blend of two Charlotte Tilbury colors on top. The combination of Walk of Shame and Amazing Grace created a flattering rosy flush that, as Kerr said, really made her eye color pop — and confirmed that she drew inspiration from Grace Kelly in more ways than just her couture gown. "It feels timeless, elegant, and classic," she said of the finished look. Sounds about right.
