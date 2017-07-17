Miranda Kerr's Wedding Dress Is An Old Hollywood Fantasy

Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel got married back in May, but the intimate ceremony hasn't gotten much attention. Perhaps all the pictures disappeared into the ether like all Snapchat correspondence? Even so, Vogue managed to get a behind-the-scenes look at Kerr's gown, accompanying her to the final fitting and offering fans a peek at the process of bringing a couture creation to life.
The fashion magazine reports Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, created the custom-made gown, which happened to be her very first for the label. While most fashion fanatics know Kerr for her work at Victoria's Secret, the wedding dress seemed to be the total opposite of the skimpy lingerie and over-the-top fashion show creations that she wore for the mega brand.
Kerr told Vogue that the inspiration behind the dress was Grace Kelly, who ranks high on the list of most memorable wedding dresses of all time. The resulting long-sleeved creation, complete with cascading three-dimensional embellishment down the skirt and a row of buttons up the back, may give Kelly's gown some competition. Kerr finished the look with a custom-made headpiece designed by milliner Stephen Jones, which also took inspiration from the Old Hollywood icon.
While Kerr didn't give fans insight into what she actually looked like on her wedding day, the second fitting — with Grazia Chiuri and Jones in attendance — seemed to only be missing the veil and groom. According to Vogue, the dress took a team of Dior's couturiers to complete. Looking effortless definitely doesn't come easy, but this supermodel manages to channel her Kelly's spirit and put a modern spin on it all at once.
Check out the video, including a cameo from Kerr's adorable, fluffy pooch, below.
