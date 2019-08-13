Our Editors Share The Best Jeans You Can Buy Without Trying On

Most would assume they couldn't possibly find a well-fitting jean without trying it on. When you don't know your size in a particular brand, or what style, cut, or silhouette you're looking for, you can end up waiting in a 30-minute-long changing room line, only to end up sweating just two pairs in.
But what if we told you that you could find the perfect baby blues without even having to try them on? We asked members of Refinery29's fashion team for the pairs they swear by to save you the stress (consider this our version of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants). If you're long overdue for some denim you won't hate wearing, go ahead: Here you'll find a pair ahead for every style, budget, and
body booty.