The Best-Fitting Jeans For YOUR Butt

Butts: We all have them, and lately they've become a hot topic of conversation. Here at R29 HQ, we cherish derrieres of all shapes and sizes — and, we're all about flaunting the curves Mother Nature gave us (wherever they may be). We also cherish getting our hands on the perfect pair of jeans, which means something different for everyone. A go-to pair of denim — one that flatters you in all the right places — has a way of instantly elevating your look and attitude.
Maybe you're not 100% sure which styles and fits — flared, skinny, bootcut, etcetera — are going to give your rear the most bang for its buck. Well, school is officially in session: We enlisted denim-fit experts from DL1961, Genetic, Joe's, Mother, and Paige to break down six common butt types and the best pairs of jeans to shop for each. Click ahead for the ultimate guide. Bum's the word.