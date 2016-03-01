30 Photos Of Unretouched Butts, In Case You Forgot What They Really Look Like

20 of 31

Photographed by David Brandon Geeting.

"My mom used to be a model (not the size-zero runway kind) and is pretty curvy — boobs and butt and hips and a tiny waist and all that. So, when I was growing up it was kind of a running joke that I inherited my dad's straight-down frame, flat chest, and 'concave' butt. I HATED it. Being a nerdy, super-tall toothpick of a teenager was awkward, and I would have given my AP/Honors kingdom for a nice ass and a B cup. But, then came college and the Freshman 15 — which, for me, was actually the Freshman 30. Yep, I learned the wonders of those mysterious things known as 'exercise' and 'real-people food' and went from 120 lbs to 150 (I'm 5'11" so this was not upsetting) and my butt was born.



"Now, I'm almost 30, and although my A cup remains (and I certainly don't have the Beyoncé butt of my teenage dreams) I've grown to love my tiny boobs and small-but-mighty butt. And, I'm pretty sure my booty no longer qualifies as 'concave' — take THAT, Ma."