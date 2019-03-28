Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Self Image
Diet & Nutrition
Why Women Are Posting Instas Of Themselves Eating
by
Cory Stieg
More from Self Image
Beauty
I Got Plastic Surgery To Compete In Pageants — & I'm Not Alone
Thatiana Diaz
Mar 28, 2019
Beauty
How I Made Peace With My Plastic Surgery
Hannah Salberg
Mar 27, 2019
Unbothered
Black Women Talk Body Image in the Black Community
Raven Baker
Feb 7, 2019
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Self-Love Yoga Challenge Will Have You Feelin' Y...
Around this time of year, it's only natural for people's thoughts to turn to love — there's Valentine's Day, peak cuffing season, and freezing cold
by
Cory Stieg
Eating Disorders
Demi Lovato Slams Fat-Shaming Game On Instagram
Today, Demi Lovato called out a fat-shaming video game on her Instagram story, after she saw an ad for it on her Instagram feed. The advertisement for the
by
Cory Stieg
Movies
A Fat Girl Weighs In On The Beauty & Pain Of
Dumplin'
In the opening scene of Dumplin’, a young Willowdean “Will” Dickson cruises down a Texas road with her aunt Lucy (Hilliary Begley). They're in a
by
Sesali Bowen
unstyled
Hilaria Baldwin On New Motherhood And Mom Goals
Hilaria Baldwin, mother of four and wife of that Alec, is pretty much mom goals. She's grown her family in the last four and a half years and while it may
by
Christene Barberich
Build Self-Confidence
11 Tips For Your First Nude Beach Trip, From People Who’ve Been T...
There aren't a lot of places where you can be totally naked in public (at least, legally). That might be part of what makes nude beaches sound so
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
The Emotional Toll Of Hair Loss That No One Talks About
At least twice a day, I find myself staring at the tops of strangers' heads on the subway, fixating on the thickness of their hair and the size of their
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
6 Women On Why They're Over Shaving Their Armpit Hair
Shaving or not shaving your body hair is an entirely personal decision akin to wearing lipstick or getting Botox or, idk, dressing in head-to-toe hot
by
Rachel Lubitz
Body Positivity
How Shonda Rhimes Harnesses Her Self-Esteem & Embraces New Challe...
It might be odd to start an interview with Shonda Rhimes, showrunner and mastermind behind Thursday night TV, by asking for advice about your own life —
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
How Working With Black Women Makes Me More Successful
Many Black women know what it’s like to walk into an office and discover that nobody else looks like them. As someone who has dealt (and continues to
by
Laurise McMillian
Fitness
Can Gyms Be A Safe Space? This Personal Trainer Thinks So
Walking into a gym or workout class can be intimidating, no matter who you are and how much experience you have with fitness. There are all the sweaty
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
Ashley Benson On The Unrealistic Expectations Of Hollywood
Ashley Benson hasn't been afraid to speak her mind when it comes to the harsh realities of being a Hollywood star. In 2016, the actress shared her
by
Thatiana Diaz
Body
How I Finally Stopped Hating My Body
Jenna Kutcher is a photographer, educator, host of the business podcast Goal Digger, and now, an Aerie Real role model. I remember sitting across from my
by
Jenna Kutcher
Beauty
For Kevyn Aucoin, Beauty Was An Escape — & An Addiction
In 1983, when Kevyn Aucoin was in his early 20s, he boarded a bus from his native Louisiana to New York City because he had a dream: He wanted to paint
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
This Brand Says Self-Harm Scars Belong In The Body Positive Movement
Trigger warning: This story contains images of self-harm scars. At first glance, it looks like any other campaign image from the highly-inclusive label
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
In Defense Of Never Wearing Shorts. Ever.
I am not a fan of shorts. Nor, let’s be honest here, are they really a fan of me. This isn’t to say that I don’t appreciate shorts on other people.
by
Christene Barberich
Fashion
It Model Moffy Doesn't Want To Be Defined By Her Lazy Eye
🏔Mimi Wade SS18 'MimiMount' Cherry Blossom T-Shirt 🏔Modelled by @moffygathornehardy Photography @louiebanksshoots Hair @zateeshahairstylist Makeup
by
Sarah Raphael
Beauty
I Had A Nose Job At 16. Eight Years Later, Am I Happy?
I can still remember to this day, standing outside my graphic-design class with my head down, trying to pretend I hadn’t seen a group of girls making
by
Amara Howe
News
Meet The Popular YouTube Professor Who Recommends "Enforced Monog...
The title of Canadian self-help guru Jordan Peterson's new book, 12 Rules For Life: An Antidote To Chaos, takes on an entirely different meaning once you
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Body
Jessie J Wants Every Woman To Feel Like A Queen
When women sing along to Jessie J's new song, Queen, they'll be singing: "I love my body, I love my skin, I am a goddess, I am a queen." And that's no
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Pop Culture
Carrie Underwood’s Latest Selfie Proves She’s Ready To Show Her S...
The Stanley Cup playoffs are on, and we all know what that means: it’s Carrie Underwood hockey selfie season. This year the country singer’s first
by
Lindsay Burgess
Health
How To Stop Being So Hard On Yourself
Even the most confident person has moments of self-doubt (and if you don't, please teach us your ways). But, as much as it can suck to doubt yourself,
by
Kimberly Truong
Beauty
The Scientific Reason Why You Look Different In Selfies Than IRL
In a world where taking the perfect selfie can mean the difference between finding your soulmate or finding yourself the recipient of a left swipe (dark,
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
5 R29ers Share The Stories Behind Their Mirror Faces
Mirrors get a bad rap. Namely, they’re quick to blame for inciting self-criticism and the occasional blackhead witch hunt. Fair. But they’re also a
by
Kelly Agnew
Wellness
A Girl Who Has A Facial Birthmark Just Got The Perfect Gift —
...
A little girl in California was just given the most special Christmas gift — a gift her mom was so excited about that she couldn't even wait until
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
Dear Disney: It's Time For A Plus-Size Princess
When we look back on our favorite childhood movies, many of us probably think fondly of Disney movies like The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, or Sleeping
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
What This Stranger Said About A Woman's Weight Proves People...
Charli Stevens just went to the store to buy some gift tags, but she ended up crying in her car without the tags she needed to wrap presents for her
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Body
5 Reasons I've Never Considered Watching The Victoria's...
Let me tell you a little secret: I've never watched the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Nope, not even once. I couldn't tell you the names of Angels of
by
Sophie Kreitzberg
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted