How I Made Peace With My Plastic Surgery

Back when I was 21, I told everyone I was getting sinus surgery done — and most people believed me. I was afraid to be honest because we live in a society that puts pressure on women to look a certain way, yet criticizes them the moment they do anything to alter their natural appearances. I was terrified of what people would think of me and scared of being called shallow and vapid.



Sharing my insecurity with the world has come with its own set of challenges. I have shed tears with my family as they implored me to make this the last time. I have had to convince friends to trust me and support me. I subjected myself to the cruelty of people hiding behind computer screens, criticizing me. But I've overcome each challenge.



The truth is that we all have a thing that bothers us. Admitting it and deciding how we want to deal with it is the impossibly hard part. I wanted to share my story in the hope that others would stop being ashamed to share theirs. Do not let anyone tell you that your insecurity is trivial or invalid. Do not let people shame you for taking control of your life and making the best decision for yourself. I used to think plastic surgery was anti-feminist, when in reality, standing confidently as a woman is the strongest thing one can do. I am overwhelmed with the love and unwavering support I have received from coworkers, friends, family, and the team at Dr. Jacono’s office. Had I not been willing to share my experience, I don’t know that I would have found the confidence within myself, and I certainly wouldn’t be talking to you all right now.



Everyone has a story. Through sharing mine, I didn’t just fix my nose; I fixed me.