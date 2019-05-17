Skip navigation!
Plastic Surgery
Beauty
Cardi B Postpones Show Due To Complications
by
aimee simeon
A huge part of the reason why we love Cardi B — aside from her music that gets us through workouts and work commutes — is that she always keeps it
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
A Visual Guide To Dr. Pimple Popper's Gnarliest Skin-Tag Sur...
Dr. Pimple Popper's YouTube content is NSFW on principle. Even if your office culture is chill (by office culture standards, anyway), it's just not right
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper Just Severed The World's Most Bulging Skin...
Every hardcore Dr. Pimple Popper fan has a favorite procedure. Some people are into the teeny-tiny blackhead pops, others go crazy for her cyst surgeries,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Got Plastic Surgery To Compete In Pageants — & I'm Not Alone
Barbara Santana was nervous, the good kind of nervous, as she prepared for her very first pageant in 2014: Miss Dominican Republic US, which takes place
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
How A Breast Reduction Gave Me My Body Back
The first time I realized I had big boobs was in fifth grade. I'd just switched schools and my newest friend in class was reminiscing on the first day we
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
“Black Don’t Crack” Almost Kept Me From Getting Fillers
Sir John is a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Priyanka Chopra. Most recently, he served as a judge on
by
Sir John
Video
Why I Got A Nose Job To Feel Closer To My Family
Elizabeth Lewis is a 28-year-old biomedical engineer living in Queens, New York. She’s always felt self-conscious about her nose, and decided to undergo
by
Elizabeth Lewis
Beauty
How I Made Peace With My Plastic Surgery
I will never forget the moment the boy I had a crush on in the sixth grade told me I would make an attractive boy. For as long as I can remember, I've
by
Hannah Salberg
Beauty
A Breakdown Of The Nastiest Dr. Pimple Popper Cyst Pops Ever
...
One less-discussed benefit of being an avid Dr. Pimple Popper fan, in addition to the endless entertainment factor, is the ability to shock your friends
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
What It's Really Like Getting Breast Implants After A Double...
When Joanna De Fina was 27, she tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation related to an increased risk of breast cancer. Three years later, she decided
by
Joanna De Fina
Beauty
I Got Facial Feminization Surgery — & Walked A Runway 3 Weeks Later
Munroe Bergdorf has a face that’s recognized by millions, having fronted beauty campaigns and walked in New York Fashion Week. But last year, the model
by
Munroe Bergdorf
Beauty
5 Men Who Got Work Done To Get Ahead At Work
If Don Draper were around in 2019, by now he would have traded his three-martini lunch for a little midday dermal filler. "Men in suits are lining up for
by
Garrett Munce
Beauty
I’m A Porn Star — & My Breast Implants Earned Me $250,000
After 11 years in the adult film industry, 29-year-old Lindsey Leigh is at the peak of her career, with a successful cam business and growing fanbase. A
by
Lindsey Leigh
Beauty
I Spent $30,000 On Facial Feminization Surgery & Finally Feel Lik...
Beyond her day job as a hostess at Sur, Vanderpump Rules reality star Billie Lee has a loyal following of more than 140,000 on Instagram, where she has
by
Billie Lee
Beauty
A Breakdown Of The Biggest Dr. Pimple Popper Lipoma Extractions <...
Unless you're a Dr. Pimple Popper super-fan — you know, you're fully caught up on all nine episodes of season two, a YouTube subscriber, and the proud
by
Megan Decker
Health Trends
Why Injecting Silicone Into Your Body Is Extremely Dangerous
Every so often, tragic stories about people dying from silicone injections make headlines. In March of 2015, a drag performer in Atlanta died from illegal
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know Before Getting Undereye Filler
While it might seem like undereye filler exploded into the beauty conversation the moment Katy Perry copped to it, the reality is that it's been an
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
7 Things I Wish I'd Known Before Getting A Nose Job
I never really had a problem with my nose when I was younger. I was always told I'd taken after my Greek dad, with my slightly bulbous tip and a crooked
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
Meet The Nurse Responsible For Kylie Jenner's New Lip Inject...
Kylie Jenner has made a fortune over the past few years — $900 million, to be exact — and a lot of that has to do with her lips. But before the Lip
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Dangerous Rise Of Instagram Cosmetic-Surgery Giveaways
Increasingly, the Instagram accounts of beauty businesses, clinics, and salons are being used to advertise and give away free cosmetic surgery —
by
Jessica Evans
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper Clips Off The World's Largest Skin Tag In ...
Dr. Pimple Popper's YouTube channel is NSFW on principle. Even if your office culture is chill (by office culture standards, anyway), it's just not right
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Is Your Blood The Secret To Ageless Skin?
In 2013, Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles tendon. Busting that thick, stretchy cord, which connects the calf muscle to the heel bone on the back of the lower
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Watch One Woman's Powerful Transformation Through Facial Fem...
Carlisha Gizelle Brown is a 37-year-old MAC Cosmetics employee who lives in Los Angeles. Last year, she underwent a 10-hour facial feminization surgery
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
I Got Botox In My Face To Stop Sweating — Here's What Happened
Sandwiched between an armpit and a bulging backpack in a crowded train car, I quickly began to feel pools of perspiration forming. First at my temples and
by
Amerley Ollennu
Beauty
Yes, You
Can
Remove Your Lip Fillers — Here's How
All the way back in 2015 (has it been that long now?), Kylie Jenner answered the question the world had been asking her for months: Yes, her lips did look
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
Bachelor
Contestants Are Finally Getting Real About Thei...
Update: Another Bachelor/Bachelor in Paradise alum, Amanda Stanton, is opening up about her recent breast augmentation. In a post to her blog, Stanton
by
Alix Tunell
Beauty
I Had A Nose Job At 16. Eight Years Later, Am I Happy?
I can still remember to this day, standing outside my graphic-design class with my head down, trying to pretend I hadn’t seen a group of girls making
by
Amara Howe
