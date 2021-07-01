I Got A Nose Job During The Pandemic & I Have No Regrets

Before I knew it, the day of my surgery had arrived. The rules differ depending on the hospital but, in my case, I wasn’t allowed anyone with me. This didn’t faze me too much, but when I unexpectedly had to stay overnight due to anesthesia complications, I did feel pretty sorry for myself in there on my own. The next morning, it was time to go home and I was weirdly surprised to feel fine. Even though I’d been told by my surgeon (and by others who have had it done) that a nose job is one of the least painful surgeries, I was still anticipating much worse.