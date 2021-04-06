Original TikTok Dance Creators Finally Get The Late Night Spotlight After Backlash

During the show's April 5 episode, Fallon addressed the social media backlash by interviewing the TikTokers over Zoom. "On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae, where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances," Fallon said. "Now, we recognize the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight, so right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral, and then perform the dance themselves."