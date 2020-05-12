COVID-19 Will Change Cosmetic Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Forever

Dr. Grossman predicts that cosmetic-focused pharmaceutical companies, like the ones that manufacture fillers and neuromodulators, will shift resources from creating new products to helping failing practices — but she doesn’t necessarily think a dip in innovation is a bad thing. “I have been doing this for a long time and I’ve seen a lot come and go,” she says. “I think it's okay to have a little slowdown in R&D. Do we really need another filler or laser?” She believes that the next few years could mirror the great recession, a time where investment money temporarily dipped and many practices closed. One dermatologist we spoke to off the record says that this could hit medspas the hardest.