We Filtered Out Top-Rated Face Masks For Every Occasion

After the CDC released a statement in April recommending that all Americans wear face masks in public , we grew savvier about shopping for the protective layers that once drummed up so much confusion. We not only consider masks as everyday essentials now, but we've also developed preferences for the options (from neck-tying to sweat-wicking and fashion-forward) that best suit our face shapes and lifestyles. But even the most informed mask shoppers can still feel overwhelmed by the dizzying selection of coverings from brands and designers that have suddenly started offering them . So, we did what we do when attempting to suss out the good from the bad: we read the reviews.