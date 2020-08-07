We Filtered Out Top-Rated Face Masks For Every Occasion

Back in March, it was tough to anticipate what life would be like sequestered in our homes under shelter-in-place restrictions. Now, fast forward to the five-month mark of quarantine where everything from our Zoom-relegated social interactions to our WFH-office setups feels routine. And while there’s still much uncertainty in our midst, we do know a lot more about concepts that once felt entirely foreign to us — like, for starters, non-medical face masks.
After the CDC released a statement in April recommending that all Americans wear face masks in public, we grew savvier about shopping for the protective layers that once drummed up so much confusion. We not only consider masks as everyday essentials now, but we've also developed preferences for the options (from neck-tying to sweat-wicking and fashion-forward) that best suit our face shapes and lifestyles. But even the most informed mask shoppers can still feel overwhelmed by the dizzying selection of coverings from brands and designers that have suddenly started offering them. So, we did what we do when attempting to suss out the good from the bad: we read the reviews.
Ahead, find the fruits of our painstaking internet sleuthing that details which mask styles landed most frequently in customer’s carts with positive praise. Whether you’re in the market for a pillowy soft iteration made from OEKO-TEX certified cotton, a light-catching and mood-lifting metallic model, or the mask that a pregnant woman found SO comfortable that she wore it while giving birth, there’s a top-rated option for you on this list.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
