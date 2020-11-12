13 Face Masks That Are Better Suited To Wear While You Fly

Update, November 12, 2020: As of Tuesday, November 10, the CDC updated its COVID-19-related health-and-safety guidelines to reflect that studies are now showing the use of non-medical face masks can protect the wearer in addition to those around them. According to studies, the CDC claims that "cloth mask materials can also reduce wearers’ exposure to infectious droplets through filtration, including filtration of fine droplets and particles less than 10 microns." However, it's important to remember that not all face masks are created equal and wearers should choose materials and styles that are most effective for filtration: "Multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts have demonstrated superior performance compared to single layers of cloth with lower thread counts."
This story was originally published on November 11, 2020
Our takeaway from this multi-loop spiral of a year is that face masks are, indeed, essential accessories. Similar to our wallets or keys, these non-medical coverings have quickly become one of those crucial everyday items we don't leave the house without. There are stylish face masks for fashion, breathable face masks for running, and, now with the holidays upon us, face masks specifically suitable for air travel.
Wearing a face mask while flying is as just as significant as remembering to bring your carry-on suitcase or weekender bag. To take some of the selection pressure off, we went ahead and pulled out the best ones to buy for a safer flight home this season; styles that are breathable, comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time, contain multiple protective layers, are able to properly repel moisture, reduce droplets, and can be washed once you arrive at your final destination. When it comes to travel-worthy face masks that are both easy to breathe in AND follow safety measures, the 13 options ahead have you (and your face) covered.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.