13 Face Masks That Are Better Suited To Wear While You Fly

Wearing a face mask while flying is as just as significant as remembering to bring your carry-on suitcase or weekender bag . To take some of the selection pressure off, we went ahead and pulled out the best ones to buy for a safer flight home this season; styles that are breathable, comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time, contain multiple protective layers, are able to properly repel moisture, reduce droplets, and can be washed once you arrive at your final destination. When it comes to travel-worthy face masks that are both easy to breathe in AND follow safety measures, the 13 options ahead have you (and your face) covered.