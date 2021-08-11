The Best Face Masks For Planes, Trains, & Automobiles

Similar to our wallets or keys, face masks have quickly become one of the crucial everyday items we just don't leave the house without. There are stylish masks for fashion, breathable masks for running, and masks best suited for wearing when you fly — the latter being something you might find yourself doing more of throughout this summer.
Bringing the best face mask for a plane has become as much of a priority as travelling with the best luggage or weekender bags. If you're looking for the right style to accompany you on your next trip through the security line, then consult our list of air-travel-approved styles.
Ahead, find face masks that are breathable, comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time, contain multiple protective layers, are able to properly repel moisture, reduce droplets, and can be washed once you arrive at your final destination. When it comes to the best travel-worthy face masks that are both easy to breathe in AND follow safety measures, the options ahead have you (and your face) covered.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the NHS website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.