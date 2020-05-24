Though previous government advice on the use of face masks has left many confused, the UK public is now being asked to wear face coverings in some public places. In a new COVID-19 strategy document, the government suggests that face coverings should be worn in enclosed spaces where two-metre social distancing is not possible, which includes public transport and some small shops.
Don’t worry, this doesn’t mean that you now need to source medical-grade PPE. The guidelines encourage the use of simple fabric face masks, stating that "cloth face-coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission in some circumstances". Emphasising that handmade masks are useful in protecting others if you are asymptomatic, covering our faces now seems an essential step in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
With more and more people discovering how to create their own cloth masks at home, the internet is now full of fabric options for us to get our hands on. From fancy florals to tie-dye creations, patterned face masks will help stop the spread of the virus and look cute. So with that in mind, we decided to round up the prettiest fabric face masks that the internet has to offer.
