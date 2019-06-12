Lengthier trips away call for suitcases, but a weekend summer escape requires a travel bag that can help us sail smoothly through mini yet hectic train, plane, and automobile jaunts. The kind of bag that will hold all of our stuff, won't weigh us down, and will still look stylish. A weekender bag.
Weekenders run the gamut in sizes and shapes, so what's right for you depends upon your personal packing preferences. There are durable duffles for optimal stuffing, large canvas totes for folding up an extra outfit or two, and even hybrid types with secret roller wheels. But all of these bags are built for holding a select amount of belongings, which can help streamline your packing process to include only the essentials for short stays away.
Flit to and from all of your upcoming weekend plans by slinging one of the options ahead over your shoulder. Whether you're staying away for one night or three, these sleek weekenders are here to help you do it in style.
