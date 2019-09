Finding a good duffle bag should be priority number one when it comes to travel gear. A duffle/weekender/hands-free carry-on is just oversized, just flexible enough to fulfill all of your overpacking dreams, without having to dedicate yourself to a bulky roller suitcase . But considering the differences in durability, size, weight distribution, and equally as important, style, a travel bag can make or break even the shortest of trips. Because the last thing you need to face mid-travel is back pain from uncomfortable straps or your cheap, nylon number ripping at the seams.