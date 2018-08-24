Finding a good duffle bag should be priority number one when it comes to travel gear. A duffle/weekender/hands-free carry-on is just oversized, just flexible enough to fulfill all of your overpacking dreams, without having to dedicate yourself to a bulky roller suitcase. But considering the differences in durability, size, weight distribution, and equally as important, style, a travel bag can make or break even the shortest of trips. Because the last thing you need to face mid-travel is back pain from uncomfortable straps or your cheap, nylon number ripping at the seams.
If sore shoulders and a bag that's seen better days en route to your weekend retreat doesn't sound like your cup of tea, then it's time to consider refreshing your go-to piece. Ahead are 18 duffle bags that will serve to better your travel style, not cramp it. And whether you're packing a bag for a bon voyage or just a morning commute to the gym, you deserve to give yourself a break with these hassle-free options.