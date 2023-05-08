These MZ Wallace Bags Are Our New Favorite Travel Companions

"The bag also features a ton of useful pockets, including an interior zippered pocket divided into individual compartments and two non-zippered interior pockets, a deep exterior pocket that secures with a magnetic closure, and a zippered trolley compartment, which allows it to easily attach to a suitcase’s adjustable handle. One of my favorite features, however, is the removable zippered internal bag, which is perfect for keeping dirty clothes or a pair of shoes separate from the rest of your gear. And as for the fabric the bag is made of? While the black hue I chose doesn’t really show dirt, to begin with, both the exterior and gray interior can be wiped down with water, making it easy to keep the bag looking pristine." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director