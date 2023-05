These MZ Wallace Bags Are Our New Favorite Travel Companions

"I don’t like to call myself an overpacker, but I’m certainly not someone who ever lets something I might need on vacation stay home for the duration of my trip. And after years of finding myself disappointed by various weekender bags that pretend they’re going to be able to fit all of my stuff, I’ve finally found one that can handle the heat. Enter the MZ Wallace Travel Jim . The bag is incredibly capacious but doesn’t feel huge to carry; I’m 5’3”, and it’s totally manageable to carry, even when stuffed to the brim. The bag, which has both shoulder straps and a crossbody one, is super-lightweight, meaning it doesn’t do what the vast majority of other weekenders do: Leave me with bruises when I try to use them for their intended purpose.