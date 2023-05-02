5 Exceptionally Good Outfit Ideas For Your Next Vacation

With summer rapidly approaching, there's one thing on the brain, and one thing only: vacation — the longer it is (and farther away it is) the better. After coming out of a pandemic that placed all previous travel plans on an indefinite hold, it makes sense that 2023’s most popular destinations are in far-flung places — Italy, Portugal, and Japan. But as exciting as it is to plan a vacation, securing flights and accommodations and all that, packing to go on said vacation is a whole other story.
To ease the stress of figuring out what to wear, especially if you leave the task until the last possible minute, we partnered with Vince Camuto to put together five no-fail outfit ideas that are both chic and practical for today’s trendiest vacation destinations, keeping in mind what you’ll actually be doing while you're there. Whether you’re off to yacht along the Amalfi Coast, museum-hop around Naoshima Island, or drink copious amounts of wine in Lisbon, we’ve sorted all your outfit conundrums, ahead.