Whether you travel by bus, train, car, or even plane, there's one thing your commute has in common with all others: the need to lug a ton of crap from point A to point B. And while the trek from your front door to work (and back) likely isn't the shining moment of your day, it is inevitable — and so is having a bag that keeps all your essentials close at hand.
Between toting around a laptop, tablet, and a gym change, you can quickly find the number of bags you need multiplying, or your over-shoulder tote getting exponentially more ridiculous in size. And while the mini-bag trend is cute for Saturday nights, the weekdays deserve a sturdy carryall with Mary Poppins-esque storage capabilities. We've broken down the essential bags ahead to suite your specific commuter needs. Prove you never have to sacrifice style for comfort when it comes to getting to and from work with all your stuff.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.