Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags

Ray Lowe
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be long gone, in favor of treating them as if they were the ones responsible for our ever-growing e-mail count. (Who even remembers laptop sleeves anymore?) Maybe it’s time we start considering our three-to-seven pound commute companion with a little more care, starting with purchasing a laptop friendly bag.
In the modern era, most handbag brands know we’ve evolved from carrying just a wallet and keys to requiring a carryall with space for all of our technology, a pair of post-work gym sneakers, and a bottle of dry shampoo. While most leather, and even canvas, tote bags can do the trick, we've sourced out bags that go the extra mile. Some double up as a shoulder bag or backpack with padded laptop compartments and some are just perfectly-sized bags that render your hardware inconspicuous to the outside eye. Just because we're schlepping doesn't mean we need everyone to know just what we’re schlepping. Click through for the bags that will give your laptops a little more TLC.
1 of 19
DTBG
Dtbg Laptop Tote Bag
$69.99$30.98
2 of 19
Madewell x Topo Designs
Light Pack
$69.00
3 of 19
Lipault
Plume Business Laptop Backpack
$95.00
4 of 19
Dagne Dover
Ryan Laptop Bag
$135.00
5 of 19
Everlane
The Modern Snap Backpack
$68.00
6 of 19
Calpak
Kaya Faux Leather Laptop Backpack
$89.00
7 of 19
Think Royln
Editor Tote
$148.00
8 of 19
EV1
Women's Convertible Backpack
$30.00$18.00
9 of 19
Herschel Supply Co.
Strand Woven Duffle Bag
$129.00
10 of 19
Bellroy
Campus Backpack
$95.00
11 of 19
Only Leather Goods
Leather Laptop Bag
$112.00
12 of 19
Charles & Keith
Two Tone Laptop Bag
$69.00
13 of 19
Petunia Pickle Bottom
Inter-mix Backpack In Birch/black
$128.99
14 of 19
A New Day
Commuter Backpack
$44.99
15 of 19
ban.do
Logged On Laptop Bag
$58.00$43.99
16 of 19
H&M
Convertible Backpack
$39.99$24.99
17 of 19
Cuyana
Convertible Satchel-15 Inch
$445.00
18 of 19
Senreve
Maestra Bag
$895.00
19 of 19
State
Wythe Backpack
$235.00
