These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be long gone — now we treat them as if they were the ones responsible for our ever-growing email count. (Who even remembers laptop sleeves?) Maybe it’s time we start considering this crucial work commute companion with a little more care, starting with purchasing a laptop bag.
Most handbag brands know we’ve evolved beyond running out the door with a wallet and keys to requiring a carryall with space for all our technology, a pair of post-work gym trainers and a bottle of dry shampoo. While most leather — and even some canvas — tote bags could do the trick, we've sourced work-appropriate bags that go the extra mile. Some double up as a shoulder bag or cute backpack with padded laptop compartments; others are just perfectly sized bags that render your hardware inconspicuous to the outside eye. Just because we're schlepping doesn't mean we need everyone to know what we’re schlepping, right? Click through for the best laptop bags that will give your computer a little more TLC without sacrificing style.
