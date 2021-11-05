11 Actually Comfortable, Actually Stylish Work Bags

Whether you've been going into work for the duration of the pandemic or you're just returning to the office, everyone knows the importance of a good work bag. It needs to be big enough to carry the weight of your work gear (laptop, charger, lunch, gym kit...) but not too bulky; comfortable enough that it won't dig into your shoulders but stylish enough not to look like you're off hiking on a Monday morning.
We've scoured the internet for bags that tick each of these boxes. Whether you're more drawn to a tote bag or dedicated to a backpack, there's a range of styles and sizes to suit every type of worker. Click through for our pick of the best.
