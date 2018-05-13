3 Easy Vegan Recipes To Make For Lunch This Week

People who've been vegan for some time will know that being prepared when it comes to meals is pretty much a must. Because while some food outlets have wholeheartedly embraced menus with vegan options, others remain resolutely vegan-unfriendly.
To make sure you have delicious weekday lunches then, it's probably easiest to batch-cook on a Sunday and bring work lunches in from home. But how boring is that? If only you had some recipes that would taste just as good on a Friday lunchtime as they did on Monday.
Luckily, new book Happy Food from blogger and chef Bettina Campolucci Bordi is packed full of actually yum vegan recipes for all sorts of occasions. We picked our favourite lunch options from the book for you to try out – just choose the number of days you need each lunch for and make enough to cover you.
