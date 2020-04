I Miss Pret – How Lunch Under Lockdown Became The Worst Meal Of The Day

The reliability of something delicious and accessible just 'being there' has gone. Having to take care of breakfast and dinner ourselves has always been a given but lunch maintained a question mark over it (unless you're so diligent with your meal prepping that you’ve never called on a Tesco meal deal, in which case congrats, I guess). Whereas before you could lean on the high street – on Pret, on Greggs, on EAT (RIP EAT, which closed for good last month after it was acquired by Pret) – lunch now requires some kind of shopping and planning or, far more likely, making a meze out of whatever is in the fridge. This means things can get weird. An informal survey of friends and coworkers revealed an eclectic range of midday meals: half a tube of Pringles and a bite of an Easter egg. Poached eggs on rice cakes. Lentil soup and a side of green beans. A hunk of cake. A jar of olives and some poppadoms.