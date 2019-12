What We Eat When We’re Hungover

Annoyingly, what we crave and what we need when we're hungover don't always line up. What we should eat the day after the night before is anything that can replace the vitamins and minerals our body will have lost as it processes the alcohol , but what we want tends to be beige, potentially fried and undeniably delicious. But everyone's concoction is unique (even if it's from the same colour palette). And so we decided to take a look at what people at R29 eat when they're hungover. And surprise surprise, turns out we're the gloriously greedy goblins we always thought we were.