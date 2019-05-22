What To Drink When You're Hungover & Beyond Dehydrated

The morning after drinking a lot of alcohol, you often feel like Spongebob in the episode where he tries to survive without water. "Water, I need it," you might be thinking or croaking to anyone within earshot, as you shrivel up into oblivion.
Alcohol is incredibly dehydrating because it inhibits the hormone vasopressin, which helps your kidneys reabsorb water and stops you from urinating, Brigitte Zeitlin, MPH, RD, CDN, a registered dietitian in New York City told Refinery29. Without vasopressin, you end up going to the bathroom more and losing more water. While this might not be a big deal during happy hour, you'll certainly feel the effects of dehydration — headache, dry mouth, fatigue — when you're hungover, which is why you need water ASAP.
In your quest for liquids, you might come across some drinks that are marketed for hangovers specifically, which seem super appealing in your time of need. But not all drinks are created equal when you're hungover. Here's a selection of beverages to drink that will help nurse your hangover.