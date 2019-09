What Are Neuro Drinks & Why Is Kim Kardashian So Obsessed With Them?

"In general, a lot of the active ingredients in these drinks can be found from more natural sources, such as green tea or coffee, which we would prefer to drink instead," explain Melissa Bailey , MS, RD, LDN and Liz Smith , MPH, RD, CNSC, clinical dietitians in Philadelphia behind Two Hungry Work Wives . Also, many of the listed ingredients are actually just fancy words for basic ingredients. For example, Neuro Trim lists "reverse osmosis filtered water," which is purified water; "crystalline fructose," which is just high fructose corn syrup alternative; and "sucralose," which is Splenda. "Just remember to always read the label and do your research on ingredients so that you can be a well-informed buyer," Bailey and Smith say.