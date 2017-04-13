Story from Pop Culture

Why Everyone Is Upset With Kim Kardashian's Latest #SponCon

Fresh off of Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad backlash, Kim Kardashian is boldly opening up a Pandora's box of her own in terms of botched advertisements. Back in the earlier days of social media (Oh, how I miss these times), there was not a lot of sponsored content being pushed by celebrities day-in and day-out. The Bachelor contestants couldn't upload pictures of teeth whiteners in exchange for thousands of dollars. And Kardashian couldn't get away with endorsing and promoting a prescription medication without sharing the proper warnings that go along with it.
But now, nearly two years later, Kardashian is back promoting the medicine, Diclegis, once again — this time with one of the most obnoxiously lengthy captions and disclaimers of all-time. Commenters on her Instagram photo are freaking out over the picture's editing (you'll see why) as well as the thirstiness of the reality star to sell the same product yet again. She's not even pregnant (the medicine soothes morning sickness), which makes the timing even more bizarre.
#Ad Remember this? Just want to remind all of you that if you’re miserable with #morningsickness like I was, try changing your diet & lifestyle first. If you still feel sick, don’t wait-ask your doctor about #Diclegis (doxylamine succinate & pyridoxine HCl), the only FDA-approved medication for morning sickness. It’s the most studied drug in pregnancy & it worked for me! I want to empower all moms-to-be and encourage them to speak up. #DontSufferInSilence! The most common side effect is drowsiness. Visit diclegis.com Additional safety information can be found below & at DiclegisImportantSafetyinfo.com. Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. For U.S. Residents Only. Diclegis is a prescription medicine used to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy in women who haven’t improved with change in diet or other non-medicine treatments. Limitation of Use: Diclegis hasn’t been studied in women with hyperemesis gravidarum. Important Safety Information Do not take Diclegis if you’re allergic to any of the ingredients in Diclegis. You should also not take Diclegis in combination with medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors, as these medicines can intensify & prolong the adverse CNS effects of Diclegis. Do not drive, operate heavy machinery or other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says that you may do so. Do not drink alcohol or take other central nervous system depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while you take Diclegis. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls or accidents. It is not known if Diclegis is safe & effective in children under 18 years of age. Keep Diclegis & all medicines out of the reach of children. Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you’re breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Diclegis can pass into your breast milk & may harm your baby. You shouldn’t breastfeed while using Diclegis.

At this point in the Internet's evolution, it's safe to assume that if something looks like an ad, it is an ad. And for it to be an ad, that means that the person posting it is receiving monetary compensation for it to appear on their feed. Basically, they probably don't use the product. Or if they do (as Kim really might have, since it was one of the only approved medicines to combat morning nausea while pregnant), they are getting paid a LOT of money to promote it, which many people find unethical.
Now, Kim is making it damn clear that this is an #ad. The entire caption reads like a 3 a.m. infomercial. Much like Scott Disick's former #sponcon fail, Kim clearly just copy-and-pasted the information from an FDA email.
Now that you've scrolled through all of that, let's address that weird editing job. It's unclear if Kim is trying to be funny by posting a crude cut-out of her controversial ad (which led to the FDA issuing specific guidelines for celebrity endorsements), or if she genuinely is sharing her favorite drug because she wants to help her followers. The world may never know the truth, but we do know that it looks absolutely ridiculous.
