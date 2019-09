All of that makes it seem like you could just stop the whole pee snowball from happening by simply not "breaking the seal." But this is just how the human body works — and there's not a whole lot you can do to stop it. Of course, drinking any liquid will inevitably make you pee, and most of us are fine to hold our urine for up to five hours . But some drinks — including alcohol, coffee, tomato juice, and acidic fruit juices — can also irritate your bladder. (Depending on your favorite cocktails, you may be drinking a few of these irritating drinks all night.) That irritation makes you feel like you need to pee more frequently, even if your bladder isn't totally full, Fosnight says.