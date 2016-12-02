Hey there, welcome back to hell. You swore you'd never drink that much again — or at least that you'd never drink that much of that again. But here we are. You're hungover. And you want it to stop. Now.
First, the bad news: Science is pretty clear that there's really no such thing as an actual hangover cure. In fact, we're still not even sure why hangovers happen to begin with — despite the fact that our species has been getting drunk and, presumably, hungover for thousands of years.
So any wacky-sounding product out there that claims to beat your Sunday morning bleariness probably isn't operating off of anything exactly, uh, real.
But there's still good news! Even if there aren't any conclusive studies to back us up, many of us have found our own weird hangover "cures." And maybe one of them will work for you. Plus, most of these suggestions are operating on some very simple rules — water, over-the-counter painkillers, and a substantial meal (if your stomach is up for it) can be truly lifesaving on those roughest of mornings.
If those don't help, however, consider that exercise (I know, I know) may undo some of the damage that alcohol incurs. And, of course, if you're not starting to feel better within a few hours or you're concerned about the frequency or severity of your hangovers, a check-in with your doctor may be in order.
In need of immediate help (or just, you know, some inspiration for next time)? Click through for 31 R29 staffers' go-to hangover "cures" — and, seriously, drink some water.
