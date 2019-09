Why Are Grown Adults Drinking Pedialyte For Hangovers?

Pedialyte's mix of ingredients is why, compared to your run-of-the-mill sports drink or even plain water, Pedialyte might actually have a leg up in terms of its ability to help a hangover. Gatorade , for example, has significantly less sodium and potassium than Pedialyte, so it might not be as effective for treating acute dehydration. Also, whenever you're choosing a rehydration drink, you should be mindful of the sugar content, because sugar is a diuretic, Dr. Halpern says As for water, it's great and all , but you usually end up peeing a lot of it out, so when you're hungover you may need more intense hydrators, Dr. Halpern says.