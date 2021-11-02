Story from Beauty

From Vitamin D To Weighted Blankets: Everything You Need To Get Through Winter

Esther Newman
Designed by Meg O'Donnell
Is it me or does everyone have a cold at the moment? I’ve just emerged from a week of sniffles, hot soup, duvet days and Bake Off reruns. It was my first illness since lockdown began and I had almost forgotten how to look after myself.
Getting ill and struggling with self-care right now isn't really surprising. Many of us have spent a year or so away from the kinds of things that typically spread colds and flu: packed commuter trains, messy nights out, kissing strangers, heading into work when you're feeling under the weather because "it’s just a cold". That’s also where getting better can be tricky – working from home (for all its benefits) has bred a culture of working through the very worst, disregarding your hours and forgetting to take a lunch break, all because there's no need to get up from the sofa.
Advertisement
Now that life is picking up and temperatures are falling, there’s no better time to readdress our winter self-care rituals. Read on for Refinery29's guide to looking after yourself during cold and flu season, from the best vitamins, supplements and sleep routines to hydrating skincare and bath treats.
DashDividers_1_500x100

How to boost your immune system in the winter

We all know that a combination of healthy eating, exercise, sleep and relaxation is the best way to boost your immune system. A rich, varied and colourful diet of fruit and vegetables does wonders for the body and soul but we can always use a helping hand, especially as our lives get busy again.
Lola Biggs, dietician at natural supplement brand Together Health, suggests adding health supplements and vitamins that blend vitamin C, zinc and selenium into your routine, like the Immune capsules, £11.99. “Vitamin C helps fight off free radicals that can weaken the immunity and zinc helps control and regulate immune responses,” she explains. “Selenium is an antioxidant that helps lower oxidative stress in the body, which reduces inflammation and strengthens the immunity.” Also try Botanycl’s Plant-Based Vitamin C, £17.95, which is 100% naturally derived from a blend of acerola cherry, rosehip and camu camu berries, and Solgar’s Ester-C Plus Tablets, £35.26, which are free from salt, sugar and starch.

The best vitamin C supplements

shop 5 products
Botanycl
Natural Vitamin C
£17.95
Botanycl
Together Health
Immune
£11.99
Together Health
Solgar
Ester-c Plus 1000mg Vitamin C Tablets
£35.26
Cult Beauty
Holland & Barrett
Vitamin C With Wild Rose Hips 100 Caplets ...
£6.99
Holland & Barrett
KIKI Health
Organic Nature's Living Superfood 20g
£7.00
Cult Beauty
Lola also recommends juicing and soups as quick and easy ways to get your daily vitamins in one hit. “For smoothies, think beetroot, carrot, apple, ginger, orange and turmeric,” she notes. For soups, she recommends sweet potato (a source of vitamins C and A), button mushrooms (vitamin B and selenium), broccoli and spinach (vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and iron). No time or energy to cook? Consider a quick fix of supplement powder. KIKI Health's Organic Nature's Living Superfood, £7, is packed with cold-pressed green foods. Simply mix into your water or juice, or sprinkle over your breakfast porridge every day.
Advertisement
Besides vitamin C, Lola says vitamin D is a winter wellness must. “We get vitamin D through sunshine and that strengthens our immune system. A lack of this during the winter months means our vitamin D levels dip, leaving us more susceptible to colds and flu,” she explains. “Dietary wise, I’d suggest eating more oily, fatty fish like salmon, sardines and mackerel. Egg yolks are another good source as they are full of vitamins and minerals.” From September to April, she notes, the NHS recommends adding a supplement to your diet. For vegans especially, incorporating Together’s Vitamin D3 tablets, £6.99, or Botanycl’s Vegan Vitamin D3, £28.95 for a four-month subscription, into your morning routine can do wonders. Not a fan of pills? There’s also The Nue Co.’s Vitamin D spray, £15, or Solgar’s Vitamin D3 Liquid Complex, £13.

The best vitamin D supplements

shop 4 products
Botanycl
Vegan Vitamin D3
£28.95
Botanycl
The Nue Co.
Vitamin D (0.51 Fl. Oz.)
£15.00
Cult Beauty
Together Health
Vitamin D3
£6.99
Together Health
Solgar
Liquid Vitamin D3 2500 Iu (62.5 Mcg)
£13.00
Cult Beauty
DashDividers_1_500x100

How to fight SAD in winter

A lack of vitamin D and sunshine during winter doesn't just impact our immune systems, it can also cause seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Symptoms include a persistent low mood, lack of motivation and energy, irritability, feelings of despair and unworthiness, and lethargy. According to a survey by YouGov and The Weather Channel, up to 29% of British adults are affected.
Nutritionists recommend oily, fatty foods and dark, leafy greens to combat SAD but for those who need an extra boost of energy, a SAD lamp can be a lifesaver once the clocks go back.
Advertisement
SAD lamps replace some of the sun that we miss during the winter. They work by sending daylight-spectrum light to the brain’s neurotransmitters, balancing out the production of melatonin (the sleep-control hormone) and serotonin (the mood-boosting hormone), which becomes disrupted by the lack of sunlight. This corrects the cause of SAD and helps the body get back on track.

The best SAD lamps

If you're an early riser, Philips' Wake Up Light, £90.20, and Lumie's Bodyclock Glow 150, £84.99, will gently wake you up, gradually filling your bedroom with light and soothing sounds. During the day, our favourite SAD lamps – Beurer's TL45 Perfect Day Daylight Table Lamp, £84.99; Lumie's Desk Lamp, £144; Osalis' Energy Light Box, £41.66 – will fight off the afternoon slump. They're a vital addition for anyone who has hit their WFH wall.
shop 5 products
Philips
Wake Up Light
£89.00£105.00
Amazon
Lumie
Bodyclock Glow 150
£84.99£99.00
Amazon
Beurer
Tl45 Perfect Day Daylight Table Lamp, White
£84.99
John Lewis
Lumie
Desklamp
£101.99£144.00
Amazon
Osalis
Energy Light Box
£41.66
Stress No More
DashDividers_1_500x100

How to improve your sleep

Key to boosting your immunity is getting plenty of sleep. But not just any sleep. Truly restful sleep, the kind that allows your body and mind to relax and focus your energy on fighting off illness. Samantha Briscoe, lead clinical physiologist at London Bridge Hospital’s Sleep & Respiratory Services, says that sleep helps our bodies produce important proteins. “When we sleep, our bodies release cytokines, which ultimately tell our immune system what to do,” she explains. “These small proteins are vital in the control and growth of the cells that make up our body’s natural defences.” Lack of sleep can also affect our ability to fight infections when we do get ill, she continues. “When we sleep, there is less of the stress hormone cortisol in our system, which is what allows our immune system to detect and fight infections.”
Advertisement
Lola acknowledges that it can be difficult to sleep at the moment. “With the clocks changing in October, darker nights drawing in, less daylight hours and higher amounts of anxiety and stress post-pandemic, it can be very difficult to switch off and relax,” she says. “Research shows that magnesium can have a relaxing effect on the brain and body, which may help improve sleep quality. This may be partly due to its ability to regulate melatonin production and increase levels of gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA), which is a brain messenger with calming effects,” she explains. Magnesium-rich foods that Lola recommends include almonds, walnuts and oily fish, the latter of which contains amino acid tryptophan, something our brains use to synthesise the sleep hormone melatonin. Taking a magnesium supplement before bed could also help.

The best sleep supplements with magnesium

shop 5 products
Together Health
Night Time
£12.99
Together Health
Form Nutrition
Zzzzs Food Supplement (30 Capsules)
£19.00
Harrods
Together Health
Magnesium
£6.99
Together Health
Echor
Sleep Upgrade Supplement
£22.99
Echor
Hum Nutrition
Mighty Night Overnight Renewal Supplement
£44.00
Cult Beauty

How else can I build a good sleep routine?

According to Samantha, there isn't one easy way to improve your sleep. “A good sleep routine can look different for everyone so it’s important to find what works for you and to stick to that,” she advises. “Try not to overwhelm yourself with too many changes at once when it comes to your nighttime routine. Start with small changes to work yourself towards healthier sleep habits.” Some things she suggests considering include regular sleep times (so as not to disrupt your circadian rhythm) and creating a relaxing sleep environment. Try to avoid devices for about an hour before bedtime to let your brain wind down. Minimising distractions in your bedroom (such as removing your TV and laptop) may also help.
Advertisement

What if I need more help getting to sleep?

For those who need a little extra boost in the sleep department, there’s a wealth of products out there which promise to soothe stressed out minds and contribute to a restful night. As someone who suffers from stress-related insomnia and sometimes needs a little more than a magnesium supplement to send me off, I swear by a tried-and-tested combination of a weighted blanket and aromatherapy oil. My favourite weighted blanket is Mela’s Luxe Cotton Knit Weighted Blanket, £275, which uses deep pressure therapy to calm the nervous system, prompting a release of dopamine and serotonin (the feelgood hormones) and a decrease of cortisol (the stress hormone). I’ve also found that an hour or two lying on the HigherDOSE Infrared PEMF Go Mat, £495, can do wonders for relaxing the body and encouraging sleep.

The best weighted blankets

shop 4 products
Mela
Luxe Cotton Knit Weighted Blanket
£275.00
Mela
Echor
Echor Luxe Weighted Blanket
£89.99
Echor
Simba
Orbit™ Weighted Blanket
£169.00
Simba
Mela
Weighted Blanket
£98.00£140.00
Mela
Samantha recognises how helpful sleep products can be. “The key to a good sleep routine is feeling comfortable, relaxed and ultimately sleepy enough to drift off,” she says. “I would advise against using any products that have chemical fragrances listed in the ingredients. These fragrances are commonly found in sleep candles and sprays, and can damage our respiratory systems, cause headaches and prevent sleep.”
For chemical-free sleep aids, we love Tisserand’s Sleep Better Massage & Body Oil, £12 (made with a mix of sesame, jojoba and lavender oils), Drowsy’s Sleep S.O.S Essential Oil Blend, £15.85 (with vetiver, ylang ylang, wild lavender, bergamot and cedarwood), and Echor’s End of Day Pillow Spray, £14.99 (lavender, geranium, eucalyptus and sweet orange). Looking to create a truly relaxing atmosphere? Tisserand, Drowsy and Echor also offer candles with their sleep aromas. Light one in the hour or so before bed to relax into the evening.
Advertisement

Best sleep aromatherapy oils, sprays and candles

shop 7 products
Drowsy
Sleep S.o.s Essential Oil Blend
£15.85
Drowsy
tisserand
Sleep Better Candle
£20.00
Tisserand
Echor
End Of Day Pillow Spray
£14.99
Echor
Drowsy
Sleep
£39.95
Drowsy
tisserand
Sleep Better Massage & Body Oil
£12.00
Tisserand
Echor
End Of Day Candle
£24.99
Echor
Soak Sunday
Rose Utopia Sleep Balm
£9.00
Soak Sunday
Whichever sleep aid you opt for, Samantha urges caution. Candles must never be left unattended or allowed to burn overnight, and she would only ever use oils in moderation. “If you’re struggling to sleep over a long period of time, it might be your body’s way of telling you that something is out of balance,” she explains. “It’s always advised to seek a medical professional’s help.”
DashDividers_1_500x100

How to create the perfect winter self-care routine

Finally, making time for self-care shouldn't be underestimated. That might be a dedicated duvet day, curling up in the comfiest loungewear or running an extra decadent bath complete with candles, bath salts, a glass of wine and a Julia Roberts rom-com.

The best (and most indulgent) bath treats

shop 8 products
Soak Sunday
Rose Utopia Botanical Bath Soak
£14.00
Soak Sunday
Neal's Yard Remedies
Beauty Sleep Foaming Bath 200ml
£15.00
Neal's Yard Remedies
Crabtree & Evelyn
Silk Sea Sponge
£13.50
Crabtree & Evelyn
Elemental Herbology
Harmony Bath & Body Oil
£30.00
Elemental Herbology
Neal's Yard Remedies
Women's Balance Bath Salts 350g
£15.00
Neal's Yard Remedies
Crabtree & Evelyn
Spiced Honey Bath Syrup 350ml
£31.50
Crabtree & Evelyn
Soak Sunday
The Body Brush
£12.00
Soak Sunday
Soak Sunday
Rose Utopia Botanical Bath & Body Oil
£14.00
Soak Sunday

The most soothing and hydrating skincare for winter

Come winter, only the most gentle, soothing and hydrating skincare will do to tackle the effects of cold weather and aggressive central heating. Here are our skincare favourites for a truly decadent night in.
shop 10 products
Plant DPT
Kakadu & Cacay Vitamin Booster Brightening...
£55.00
Plant DPT
Typology
10-ingredient Body Cream
£14.90
Typology
Q&A Skincare
Chamomile Night Cream
£12.00
Feel Unique
Loli Beauty
Date Nut Brûlée
£43.00
Cult Beauty
Neal's Yard Remedies
Winter Beauty Box
£120.00
Neal's Yard Remedies
Decléor
Lavender Fine Aromessence Essential Oils S...
£47.25£63.00
LookFantastic
Scientia
Dusk Elixir Active Oil Blend
£32.00
Cult Beauty
Plant DPT
Arctic Moss & Wild Fern City Hydration Day...
£39.00
Plant DPT
Lumene
Arctic Hydra Care Moisture & Relief Rich N...
£26.90
FeelUnique
Typology
Dryness & Blemish Serum 1% Ceramides + Lav...
£14.90
Typology
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

More from Diet & Nutrition

R29 Original Series

Advertisement