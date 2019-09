How My SAD Lamp Saves My Life Every Winter

The very best thing I’ve ever done for my SAD is to travel somewhere sunny in winter. I once spent the month of December in India and didn’t experience a single symptom. I came back to London in early January and was amazed to find that even though it was the usual gloom outside, I felt clear as a bell. It was only from that perspective that I realised that almost everyone gets a little insular in winter, and that is okay. Nothing in nature is at peak performance for 12 months of the year, so why should humans expect to be any different? Ever since then I’ve allowed myself to slow down a little in the winter, and that’s helped. I’d also recommend taking vitamin D – the NHS says everyone should in winter – and also, get a flu shot! Everything will be so much easier if you don’t get sick.