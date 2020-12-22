Cosy Or Glam? The Great Christmas Day Dressing Debate

Christmas Day dressing has always been up for debate. There are those who believe the day is an opportunity to don their finest jewels and those who see it as an excuse to chill out in something cosy. Of course, there are valid arguments on both sides, and given that this conversation has been going on for centuries (okay, maybe not that long), most people know which camp they fall into.
However, 2020 has turned everything on its head, including our views on festive fashion. In the year that loungewear became king, many people will be sticking to their comfies come Christmas Day, making use of their wardrobe's new tie-dye joggers and hoodies. Still, there is a strong argument for dressing up to the nines, with 2020 giving us little opportunity to wear sequins, sparkles or even shoes. Of course, the government's weekend announcement will have left many stuck in Tier 4, unable to see family and friends, so staying in your PJs and sleeping through 'til Boxing Day is also a valid option.
If you are still umming and ahhing about which way to go this festive season - whether to amp up the glamour in the face of such gloomy news, or to ride it out in comfies until it's all over, let us provide you with some much-needed inspiration. Ahead, team R29 make their cases for Christmas Day dressing – and it turns out there's one clear winner. From cosy knits and stretchy trousers to silky separates and strappy heels, click through to find out everything we’re wearing this anything-but-ordinary Christmas.
