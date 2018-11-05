When Harry Met Sally is one of the best romantic films, for many reasons. It was the first movie to spark public debate about whether men and women can ever be just friends; it was created by the witty and beloved journalist, writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron; there's that Katz diner scene; and Meg Ryan's wardrobe is pitch-perfect – particularly for autumnal sartorial inspiration.
With cosy knitted sweaters, velvet party dresses and geography teacher corduroy blazers, the film's style feels less 1989 and more 2018. Click through to see the pieces we're wearing inspired by (arguably) the best rom-com of all time.